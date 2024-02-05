Tesco Finest Middle Eastern Style Chicken & Rose Harissa Houmous Wrap
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1899kJ
- 452kcal
- 23%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 16.1g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.6g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 12.4g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.06g
- 18%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (18%), Cooked Chickpeas, Red Cabbage, Lettuce, Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Spinach, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Beetroot, Red Onion, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Humectant (Glycerol), Olive Oil, Rocket, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Red Pepper, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Golden Linseed, Brown Linseed, Lemon Juice, Spices, Spirit Vinegar, Maltodextrin, Garlic Purée, Tomato Paste, Garlic Powder, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sundried Tomatoes, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Paprika Flakes, Mint, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion Powder, Dried Red Bell Powder, Black Pepper, Dried Garlic, Chilli, Cumin, Dried Red Onion, Yeast Extract Powder, Citric Acid, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Cooked Grape Must], Colour (Anthocyanins), Cinnamon, Jalapeño Chilli, Smoked Salt, Wine Vinegar, White Grape Vinegar, Coriander Seed, Flavouring, Smoked Paprika, Wheat Starch, Rose Extract.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|875kJ / 208kcal
|1899kJ / 452kcal
|Fat
|7.4g
|16.1g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|23.1g
|50.1g
|Sugars
|5.7g
|12.4g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|6.3g
|Protein
|10.9g
|23.7g
|Salt
|0.49g
|1.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
