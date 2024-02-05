We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Middle Eastern Style Chicken & Rose Harissa Houmous Wrap

Tesco Finest Middle Eastern Style Chicken & Rose Harissa Houmous Wrap

£4.00

£4.00/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1899kJ
452kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
16.1g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.4g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 875kJ / 208kcal

Spiced chicken breast, a mix of houmous and rose harissa paste, pickled vegetable slaw, yogurt and mint dressing with lettuce, spinach and rocket in a seeded tortilla wrap.
LIMITED EDITION MIDDLE EASTERN STYLE SEEDED WRAP With crunchy pickled slaw and yogurt & mint dressing

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (18%), Cooked Chickpeas, Red Cabbage, Lettuce, Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Spinach, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Beetroot, Red Onion, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Humectant (Glycerol), Olive Oil, Rocket, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Red Pepper, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Golden Linseed, Brown Linseed, Lemon Juice, Spices, Spirit Vinegar, Maltodextrin, Garlic Purée, Tomato Paste, Garlic Powder, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sundried Tomatoes, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Paprika Flakes, Mint, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Onion Powder, Dried Red Bell Powder, Black Pepper, Dried Garlic, Chilli, Cumin, Dried Red Onion, Yeast Extract Powder, Citric Acid, Balsamic Vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Cooked Grape Must], Colour (Anthocyanins), Cinnamon, Jalapeño Chilli, Smoked Salt, Wine Vinegar, White Grape Vinegar, Coriander Seed, Flavouring, Smoked Paprika, Wheat Starch, Rose Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

