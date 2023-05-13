We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Black Bean Stir Fry Sauce 165g

Tesco Black Bean Stir Fry Sauce 165g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.15

£6.97/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
204kJ
48kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.0g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.14g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 245kJ / 58kcal

A stir fry sauce made with fermented black soya bean, soy sauce, garlic and ginger purées.
Rich & Intense
Pack size: 165G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Fermented Black Soya Bean (7%), Onion, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Cornflour, Soy Sauce [Water, Salt, Caramel, Sugar, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol], Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Red Chilli, Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

165g e

View all Stir Fry Vegetables, Sauce & Noodles

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here