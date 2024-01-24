We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 4 Blueberry & Lemon Hot Cross Mini Loaves

Tesco Finest 4 Blueberry & Lemon Hot Cross Mini Loaves

£1.60

£0.40/each

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bun
Energy
660kJ
156kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.6g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1138kJ / 269kcal

4 Mini hot cross loaves enriched with blueberries, sweetened dried blueberries and lemon peel.
n/aTear and share loaves enriched with blueberries, currants and zesty lemon peel.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Moistened Dried Currants (16%) [Currants, Water], Water, Blueberry (4.5%), Sugar, Sweetened Dried Blueberries (3.5%) [Blueberry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Lemon Peel (2.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Salt, Palm Fat, Flavouring, Pea Protein, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

