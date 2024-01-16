We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 9 Mini Hot Cross Buns

Tesco Finest 9 Mini Hot Cross Buns

£1.60

£0.18/each

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bun
Energy
415kJ
98kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.9g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152kJ / 273kcal

Mini hot cross buns with dried vine fruits, orange and lemon peel and honey.
A mini version of our Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns, made from a lightly spiced, butter enriched dough which our bakers prove until it reaches the perfect rise. We add plump sultanas, raisins and currants, flame raisins and a delicate touch of honey.Packed with plump sultanas, currants and raisins. With a touch of zesty orange and lemon peel.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Moistened Mixed Fruits (30%) [Raisins, Flame Raisins, Currants, Sultanas, Water], Water, Mixed Peel (2%) [Orange Peel, Lemon Peel], Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Honey, Demerara Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Buttermilk Powder, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Potato Dextrin, Salt, Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

