Tesco Finest 9 Mini Hot Cross Buns

Mini hot cross buns with dried vine fruits, orange and lemon peel and honey.

A mini version of our Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns, made from a lightly spiced, butter enriched dough which our bakers prove until it reaches the perfect rise. We add plump sultanas, raisins and currants, flame raisins and a delicate touch of honey. Packed with plump sultanas, currants and raisins. With a touch of zesty orange and lemon peel.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Moistened Mixed Fruits (30%) [Raisins, Flame Raisins, Currants, Sultanas, Water], Water, Mixed Peel (2%) [Orange Peel, Lemon Peel], Butter (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Honey, Demerara Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Buttermilk Powder, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Potato Dextrin, Salt, Palm Fat, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings