Tesco Finest 2 Wild Garlic Flatbreads

Tesco Finest 2 Wild Garlic Flatbreads

£1.60

£0.80/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

One flatbread
Energy
1155kJ
273kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.79g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1155kJ / 273kcal

2 Flatbreads made with wild garlic and garlic.
Flame baked in a tandoor style clay lined oven until it bubbles up to create little pockets of crispness that contrasts perfectly with the flatbreads soft centre. Ideal for sharing with friends and familyHand stretched flatbreads enriched with wild garlic for a unique flavour

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wild Garlic (3.5%), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Garlic, Spirit Vinegar, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

2 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

