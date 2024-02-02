Kit Kat Chunky Milk & White Chocolate Easter Egg & 2 Bars 230g

A half milk chocolate, half white chocolate egg with a crispy wafer finger covered with thick milk chocolate (68%) and a crispy wafer finger covered with a white coating (68%). Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org. www.kitkat.co.uk www.facebook.com/kitkatuk Good to remember Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.

Celebrate your Easter with Kit Kat Chunky Half and Half Giant Easter Egg! The KITKAT Giant Egg comes with a smooth creamy half-milk/half-white chocolate shell with 2 full size bars of KITKAT Chunky Milk and White! KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT 2 Finger, or our KITKAT Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT

If you like KITKAT at Easter, why not try our Incredible KITKAT Caramel Cookie Collision Egg?

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa ®Reg. Trademark of Société de Produits Nestlé S.A.

Creamy half milk/ half white chocolate shell egg with 2 full size bars of KITKAT Chunky Milk and White! A special treat for Easter Rainforest Alliance certified Cocoa

Pack size: 230G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Wheat May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Net Contents

230g

Preparation and Usage

Share or save your chocolate egg Milk and White Chocolate Egg - Know your Serving 1/8 Egg = 1 Serving KitKat Chunky Milk - Know your Serving 1 Bar = 1 Serving KitKat Chunky White - Know your Serving 1 Bar = 1 Serving