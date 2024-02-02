We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Lactose Free Skimmed Dairy Drink 1L

Tesco Lactose Free Skimmed Dairy Drink 1L

£1.10

£1.10/litre

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 200ml
Energy
218kJ
51kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.6g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 109kJ / 26kcal

High temperature pasteurised lactose free skimmed milk drink.
Same Taste, No Lactose Tesco Lactose Free range is made from real milk. All the taste of regular dairy without the side effects caused by lactose intolerance. Now you can enjoy delicious dairy products Lactose FreeMade with cow's milk
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Reconstituted Lactose Reduced Milk, Lactase Enzyme.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

1L e

