Tesco Chicken Marinara Wrap Limited Edition

Tesco Chicken Marinara Wrap Limited Edition

£2.85

£2.85/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1664kJ
396kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
12.7g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.9g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.4g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.36g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 880kJ / 209kcal

Cooked chicken breast with a tomato, medium fat hard cheese and onion sauce in a spinach tortilla.
Our chefs' recipe layers tender chicken breast, with a tangy tomato sauce, cheese and lettuce in a spinach tortilla. Carefully hand packed every dayLimited Edition

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cooked Chicken Breast (21%), Water, Tomato (7%), Lettuce, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Onion, Tomato Juice, Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Tomato Purée, Spinach, Parsley, Salt, Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli, Stabiliser (Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Basil, Oregano, Thyme, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

