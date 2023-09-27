The Woman on the Bridge Sheila

THE NO. 1 IRISH TIMES BESTSELLER 'Utterly captivating . . . a story of love, war and how women will fight for the people they love' Cathy Kelly 'A riveting rollercoaster of drama, tragedy, triumph and love' Patricia Scanlan 'Unputdownable, full of poignancy, warmth and real and relatable women' Kate Thompson Dublin. The 1920s. As war tears Ireland apart, two young people fall in love amongst events that will bring tragedy and tough choices as they fight for a better future. In a country fighting for freedom, it's hard to live a normal life. Winnie O'Leary supports the cause, but she doesn't go looking for trouble. Then rebel Joseph Burke steps into her workplace. Winnie is furious with him about a broken window. She's not interested in romance. But love comes when you least expect it. Joseph's family shelter fugitives and smuggle weapons. Joseph would never ask Winnie to join the fight; but his mother and sisters demand commitment. Will Winnie choose Joseph, and put her own loved ones in deadly danger? Or wait for a time of peace that may never come? Ireland's tumultuous independence struggle is the backdrop for an unforgettable story of courage and heartbreak, in which heroes are made of ordinary people. Inspired by the story of Sheila O'Flanagan's grandmother, The Woman on the Bridge is the unmissable, compulsive new novel from a bestselling author. Readers love Sheila's books 'Do I rejoice when a new Sheila O'Flanagan book hits the shelves? I do' Roisin Meaney 'One of my favourite authors' Marian Keyes 'Sheila writes with such verve and positivity and emotional intelligence' Veronica Henry