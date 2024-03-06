We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Studio Bakery Millionaires Shortbread Caramelised 4 Slice

4.4(5)
£4.00

£1.00/each

All Butter Caramelised Biscuit Shortbread with Sea Salted Caramel and Caramelised Biscuits.
An all butter caramelised biscuit shortbread base, with creamy caramel, topped with milk chocolate and caramelised biscuit spread, finished with a scattering of caramelised biscuits.
Studio bakery was born from humble beginnings in a garden studio in the heart of the lancashire countryside.We are a small family run business with a passion for baking and innovation, the team specialise in creating delicious sweet treats by hand.The business has strong environmental values and is very community conscious, providing a local orchard and wildflower meadow to help give a little sweetness back to nature.
Handcrafted with Love

Ingredients

Base (Butter (Milk, Salt), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Caramelised Biscuits (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Sugar, Semolina (Wheat)), Caramel (34%) (Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Butter (Milk, Salt), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup), Topping (Belgian Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Caramelised Biscuits (9%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Caramelised Biscuit Spread (7%) (Caramelised Biscuits (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Candy Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent: Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Soya Flour, Salt, Cinnamon), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Acid: Citric Acid))

Allergy Information

May contain Other Cereals containing Gluten (Oat, Barley), Egg and Sulphites. Allergens in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

