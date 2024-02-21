We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Terry's White Chocolate Orange Easter Egg & Mini Eggs 200g

£3.00

£1.50/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024

White chocolate flavoured with real orange oil. Egg-shaped white chocolates flavoured with orange oil with a crispy coloured sugar shell.
Have a very 'Terry' Easter with our delicious White Terry's Chocolate Orange Mini Eggs Easter Egg. A smooth, creamy hollow white orange chocolate egg with a bag of our delicious white orange mini eggs inside.
MORE THAN 250 YEARS OF DELICIOUSNESS!The Terry's Chocolate story began in 1767 with the opening of a shop near Bootham Bar, York, selling lemon and orange candied peel. In 1823, Joseph Terry joined the company and using his specialist skills, developed new lines of chocolate, confectionery, candied peel and marmalade.Fast forward to 1932, the iconic Terry’s Chocolate Orange was born, revolutionising the chocolate industry and becoming an immediate hit. Since then, we've never stopped innovating and continued to launch new formats and flavours to delight our loyal fans.So what are you waiting for...tap it, unwrap it and enjoy it!
Pack size: 200G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, SoyaMay Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Net Contents

200g ℮

A Large White Egg and Bag of Mini Eggs with A Crispy ShellMade with Real Orange Oil
Orange Flavoured White Chocolate Egg 150gBag of White Terry's Chocolate Orange Mini Egg 50g

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Orange Oil, Flavourings, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Colours (Carmine, Carotenes)

Storage

Best before: see under the pack. Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 7 mini eggs(26 g)%* / Per 7 mini eggs(26 g)
Energy2199 kJ572 kJ
-526 kcal137 kcal7 %
Fat28 g7.3 g10 %
of which saturates17 g4.4 g22 %
Carbohydrate62 g16 g6 %
of which sugars61 g16 g18 %
Fibre<0.5 g0 g-
Protein7.5 g2.0 g4 %
Salt0.29 g0.08 g1 %
* Reference intake of an average adul (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
Approximately 2 portions per bag---

