New
Buttermilk Plant Powered Caramel Crunch Choccy Egg & Caramel Nougat Bar 180g

£6.00

£6.00/each

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024
Vegan

Bttrmlk Plant Crmel Crunch Egg & Nougat Br 180g
Made for life's little indulgences.When it comes to choosing or sharing a treat, we believe that everyone should be able to enjoy exceptional tasting treats.Which is why our choccies are plant based and made from natural ingredients.No nasties. No waste.No excuses not to share!Generously thick plant-powered caramel choccy egg with crunchy caramel flakes, plus an award winning caramel nougat choccy barThis pack contains a 130g Caramel Crunch Choccy Egg and a 50g Caramel Nougat Choccy Bar
I'd love some more please!Not just for Easter!Our award winning caramel nougat choccy bars are available all year - yay! :)
©2024 Buttermilk Confections Ltd.
Treat yourself betterFree from Food Awards - Gold 2022Zero WasteGluten freePalm Oil Free - A Happier PlanetGreat for Vegans - Enjoyed by More PeopleDairy Free - Nobody Misses OutNatural Ingredients - A Better Quality TreatNo artificial colours or flavoursVegan friendly recipe
Pack size: 180G

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, MilkMay Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Net Contents

180g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

Caramel Crunch Choccy EggCaramel Nougat Choccy Bar

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Caramel Flakes (4.7%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Rapeseed Lecithin), Sea Salt, Natural Flavourings, Choccy contains minimum 40% Cocoa Solids

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, MilkMay Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate. Once open keep tightly sealed and consume within two weeks.Best before: see base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesChoccy Egg
Energy (kJ)2012
(kcal)486
Fat (g)34.7
of which Saturates (g)20.6
Carbohydrates (g)41.8
of which Sugars (g)41.0
Protein (g)2.5
Salt (g)0.4

