Buttermilk Plant Powered Caramel Crunch Choccy Egg & Caramel Nougat Bar 180g

Bttrmlk Plant Crmel Crunch Egg & Nougat Br 180g

Made for life's little indulgences. When it comes to choosing or sharing a treat, we believe that everyone should be able to enjoy exceptional tasting treats. Which is why our choccies are plant based and made from natural ingredients. No nasties. No waste. No excuses not to share! Generously thick plant-powered caramel choccy egg with crunchy caramel flakes, plus an award winning caramel nougat choccy bar This pack contains a 130g Caramel Crunch Choccy Egg and a 50g Caramel Nougat Choccy Bar

I'd love some more please! Not just for Easter! Our award winning caramel nougat choccy bars are available all year - yay! :)

©2024 Buttermilk Confections Ltd.

Treat yourself better Free from Food Awards - Gold 2022 Zero Waste Gluten free Palm Oil Free - A Happier Planet Great for Vegans - Enjoyed by More People Dairy Free - Nobody Misses Out Natural Ingredients - A Better Quality Treat No artificial colours or flavours Vegan friendly recipe

Pack size: 180G

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Milk May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Net Contents

180g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours