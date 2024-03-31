We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Free From Whole Fillet Chicken Tenders 305g

£3.75

£12.30/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1302kJ
311kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
14.6g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.63g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 930kJ / 222kcal

Chicken breast inner fillet pieces with added water in a gluten free breadcrumb coating.
100% WHOLE FILLET
Pack size: 305G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (68%), Rice Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Potato Starch, Chickpeas, Maize Starch, Maize Flour, Kibbled Rice, Dextrose, Salt, Sugar, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Yeast, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Psyllium Husk Fibre, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), White Pepper.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

305g e

