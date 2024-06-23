Tesco Nacho Cheesy Chicken Wrap

Cooked chicken goujons with a mayonnaise, Monterey Jack cheese, red mature Cheddar cheese, jalapeño chilli, smoked paprika and garlic dressing and lettuce in a barmarked tortilla.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cooked Chicken Breast (17%), Lettuce, Reduced Fat Soured Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Jalapeño Chilli (0.9%), White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Concentrated Lime Juice, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Chive, Turmeric, Wheat Starch, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings