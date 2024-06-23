Tesco Nacho Cheesy Chicken Wrap

Tesco Nacho Cheesy Chicken Wrap

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2092kJ
499kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
22.5g

high

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.2g

high

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.7g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.34g

medium

22%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1125kJ / 268kcal

Cooked chicken goujons with a mayonnaise, Monterey Jack cheese, red mature Cheddar cheese, jalapeño chilli, smoked paprika and garlic dressing and lettuce in a barmarked tortilla.
Get it while you can Our tasty barmarked tortilla is filled with tender breaded chicken breast, Monterey Jack and mature cheddar cheesy nacho dressing with a hit of jalapeño finished off with a crisp bite of lettuce. Tuck inwith Jalapeño Mayo Limited Edition Get it while you can

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cooked Chicken Breast (17%), Lettuce, Reduced Fat Soured Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk) (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Jalapeño Chilli (0.9%), White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Concentrated Lime Juice, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Chive, Turmeric, Wheat Starch, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

