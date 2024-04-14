Tesco Hot & Spicy Chicken Tenders 305g

Caution statement should read:-

Caution. Do not over fill the air fryer. This product contains raw meat. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. Always wash hands, utensils and surfaces after contact with raw meat.

Important. Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.