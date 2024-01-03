We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schar Gluten Free 4 Croissants 220g

Schar Gluten Free 4 Croissants 220g

£3.25

£14.77/kg

Gluten free puff pastry croissant - frozen.
Crossed Grain Symbol - IT-016-079
Gluten-FreeSoft and FlakyHigh in FibreSpecifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
Pack size: 220G
High in Fibre

Ingredients

Gluten Free Wheat Starch, Vegetable Margarine (Palm Oil, Rape Seed Oil, Water, Sunflower Oil, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids; Salt, Natural Flavouring), Water, Egg*, Vegetable Fibres (Chicory, Psyllium), Dextrose, Rice Flour, Raising Agents: Glucono Delta-Lactone, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Egg* White Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Yeast, Thickener: Xanthan Gum, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Natural Flavouring, *Barn Eggs

Allergy Information

May also contain Hazelnuts, Mustard and Soya. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

220g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Bake before eating.

