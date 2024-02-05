We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Limited Edition Korean Style Spicy Gochujang Chicken Sub

Tesco Limited Edition Korean Style Spicy Gochujang Chicken Sub

£2.85

£2.85/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each Pack
Energy
1489kJ
353kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.0g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.15g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 760kJ / 180kcal

Chicken breast, pickled vegetable slaw, mayonnaise, spicy chilli and soy sauce and spinach in a white sub roll.
LIMITED EDITION

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (20%), Water, White Cabbage, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Durum Wheat Semolina, Red Cabbage, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Cornflour, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Palm Oil, Fructose, Garlic Purée, Onion, Soya Bean, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Rice Vinegar, Chilli Powder, Red Pepper Juice Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Citrus Fibre, Black Pepper, Onion Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, White Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

