Capri-Sun Zero Jungle 8 x 200ml
Capri-Sun Zero Jungle 8 x 200ml

Capri-Sun Zero Jungle 8 x 200ml

5(1)
£3.25

£0.20/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Fruit Juice Drink with Sweetener
Contains natural flavouringsContains added intense sweetenersContains added antioxidantsManufactured under licence of Capri Sun GmbH, Rudolf-Wild-Str. 86-98, D-69214 Eppelheim for distribution in Great BritainCapri-Sun® and the Pouch Shape™ are trademarks of the Capri Sun group
Zero added sugarContains Naturally Occurring SugarsThis product is GMO freeThis product is gluten freeThis product is allergen freeThis product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
Pack size: 1600ML
Zero added sugar

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate 6.5% (Apple 2%, Orange 2%, Lemon 1.9%, Pineapple 0.5%, Passion Fruit 0.1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Guava Puree from Concentrate (0.5%), Sweetener (Sucralose), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Net Contents

8 x 200ml ℮

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified IngredientsContains Sweeteners

