Heinz Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4 x 200g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per can (200g)
Energy
683kJ
163kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.7g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.2g

medium

21%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ

Baked Beans in tomato sauceTo learn more about our sustainability commitments, visit www.heinz.co.uk1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
Beanz Meanz HeinzWe could tell you that our Beanz are hard to beat. That they're brimming with deliciously rich, tomatoey flavour. But you already know that. Because you know what Beanz Meanz...Heinz baked beans don't just taste great, but are nutritious too; high in fibre, high in protein and low in fat, as well as contributing to 1 of your 5 a day. Packed full of quality ingredients... it has to be Heinz. Love our Heinz Beanz as much as we do? Discover the rest of our range, including organic and no added sugar varieties!Heinz Beans come in a variety of multipacks, perfect for when you need to feed the whole family!
PEFC - PEFC™ Certified, PEFC/15-32-0019, This packaging is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, www.pefc.co.uk
1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced dietHigh FibreLow FatLow SugarGluten FreeNo Artificial Colours, Flavours or PreservativesSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Beans (50%), Tomatoes (36%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Net Contents

4 x 200g ℮

