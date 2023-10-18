Heinz Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4 x 200g

Baked Beans in tomato sauce To learn more about our sustainability commitments, visit www.heinz.co.uk 1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.

Beanz Meanz Heinz We could tell you that our Beanz are hard to beat. That they're brimming with deliciously rich, tomatoey flavour. But you already know that. Because you know what Beanz Meanz... Heinz baked beans don't just taste great, but are nutritious too; high in fibre, high in protein and low in fat, as well as contributing to 1 of your 5 a day. Packed full of quality ingredients... it has to be Heinz. Love our Heinz Beanz as much as we do? Discover the rest of our range, including organic and no added sugar varieties! Heinz Beans come in a variety of multipacks, perfect for when you need to feed the whole family!

PEFC - PEFC™ Certified, PEFC/15-32-0019, This packaging is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, www.pefc.co.uk

1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet High Fibre Low Fat Low Sugar Gluten Free No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

Beans (50%), Tomatoes (36%), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract

Number of uses

Servings per can - 1

Net Contents

4 x 200g ℮