Tex Mex Feast Soft Flour Tortilla's 248g

Tex Mex Feast Soft Flour Tortilla's 248g

£1.25

£5.04/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One tortilla
Energy
376kJ
89kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1212kJ / 287kcal

8 Mini plain wheat tortilla wraps.
Soft & versatile carefully oven baked for your favourite fillingSoft flour wraps, ready and waiting for your favourite filling
Pack size: 248G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Wheat Starch, Flour Treatment Agent (L-Cysteine).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

248g e

