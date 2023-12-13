Blue Dragon Spring Roll Wrappers 134g

Rice Pancakes

Serving Suggestion

For 12 Vietnamese Spring Rolls combine:

Approx. 30g rice noodles, cooked

10 Iceberg lettuce leaves, chopped

2 Packs of cooked prawns

2 Avocados

2 Large carrots, chopped finely into strips

A handful of mint & corriander

For Dipping:

Blue Dragon hoisin sauce

Enjoy!!

To Make Vietnamese Spring Rolls...

Dip: Place 1 wrapper in warm water until it is soft and pliable (10-15 sec). Shake off excess water and put on dry chopping board

Fold: Place the filling in the middle of the wrapper and fold over the bottom and sides

Roll: Roll to make neat spring roll shapes. Repeat until you have used all your filling.

Top Tip!

Don't overfill your rolls or they wont hold together.