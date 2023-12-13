We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Blue Dragon Spring Roll Wrappers 134g

Blue Dragon Spring Roll Wrappers 134g

2.6(5)
£1.85

£1.38/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Rice Pancakes
At Blue Dragon we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food
15-17 sheets approx.
Gluten FreeSuitable for vegetarians and vegans
Pack size: 134G

Ingredients

Rice Flour (67%), Tapioca Flour, Water, Salt

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts and Nuts.

Net Contents

134g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving SuggestionFor 12 Vietnamese Spring Rolls combine:Approx. 30g rice noodles, cooked10 Iceberg lettuce leaves, chopped2 Packs of cooked prawns2 Avocados2 Large carrots, chopped finely into stripsA handful of mint & corrianderFor Dipping:Blue Dragon hoisin sauceEnjoy!!To Make Vietnamese Spring Rolls...Dip: Place 1 wrapper in warm water until it is soft and pliable (10-15 sec). Shake off excess water and put on dry chopping boardFold: Place the filling in the middle of the wrapper and fold over the bottom and sidesRoll: Roll to make neat spring roll shapes. Repeat until you have used all your filling.Top Tip!Don't overfill your rolls or they wont hold together.

