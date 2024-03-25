We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Firepit Sweet Chilli Chicken Portions 900g

Tesco Firepit Sweet Chilli Chicken Portions 900g

£4.50

£5.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
760kJ
182kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
10.6g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

medium

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 844kJ / 202kcal

Chicken portions coated in a sweet chilli marinade.
Pack size: 900G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (94%), Sugar, Maltodextrin, Fructose, Dried Onion, Spices, Salt, Onion Powder, Bell Pepper, Dried Garlic, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Oregano, Black Pepper Extract, Capsicum Extract, Lime Oil, Garlic Extract.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

900g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

