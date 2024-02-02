We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tony's Chocolonely Egg-stra Special Easter Chocolate Eggs Milk Caramel & Sea Salt 14 Pieces 178g

£4.50

£2.53/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 22/03/2024

Belgian Fairtrade milk chocolate eggs with caramel and sea salt.
Crazy About Chocolate, Serious About PeopleWe're Tony's Chocolonely. We exist to end modern slavery and illegal child labour in the chocolate industry. Our vision is 100% slave-free chocolate. Not just our chocolate, but all chocolate worldwide. The choice is yours. Are you in?
Approx. 14 pieces, 178 gFairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa and sugar. Sugar with mass balance. Total 69%. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
Milk caramel sea salt
Pack size: 178G

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, 10% Caramel Pieces (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk)), 0.5% Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% Minimum

Allergy Information

May contain: Gluten, Egg, Peanut and Nuts.

Number of uses

Approx. 14 pieces

Net Contents

180g ℮

