Tesco All Day Breakfast Sub..

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Hard Boiled Egg (19%), Water, Sausage (14%) [Pork, Lentils, Water, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Starch, Rubbed Sage, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Wheat Protein, Yeast Extract, Coriander Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Pepper Extract, Sage Extract, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate)], Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg , Tomato Paste, Tomato, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Dried Whole Milk , Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), White Pepper, Citrus Fibre, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Clove, Garlic Powder, Wheat Starch, Preservative (Acetic Acid).

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024