Tesco All Day Breakfast Sub..

1.5(2)
£2.85

£2.85/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1913kJ
455kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
14.1g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.81g

high

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 938kJ / 223kcal

Hard-boiled egg, sausage, tomato ketchup, smoked bacon and mayonnaise in a white sub roll.
WHITE SOFT SUB

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Hard Boiled Egg (19%), Water, Sausage (14%) [Pork, Lentils, Water, Wheat Flour, Potato Starch, Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Starch, Rubbed Sage, Dextrose, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Wheat Protein, Yeast Extract, Coriander Extract, Mace Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Pepper Extract, Sage Extract, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate)], Smoked Bacon (5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Tomato Paste, Tomato, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Palm Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), White Pepper, Citrus Fibre, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Clove, Garlic Powder, Wheat Starch, Preservative (Acetic Acid).

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Sausage filled into non-UK natural beef casings.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

