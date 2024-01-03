Sanex Dermo 48H Active Freshness Antiperspirant 65Ml

Sanex Dermo 48H Active Freshness A/Pspirnt 65ml Stay confident and fresh no matter what the day brings when you use Sanex Dermo Active Freshness Antiperspirant Stick Deodorant. This stick antiperspirant has been specially formulated to give you effective protection from sweat and odour for up to 48 hours, so you can carry on with your busy life with one less thing to think about. While this antiperspirant stick deodorant gives you great sweat and odour protection, it also cares for your underarm skin. The antiperspirant deodorant stick for men and women has been dermatologically tested and is also designed to restore your skin’s natural pH. Keep your underarm skin performing at its healthy best with Sanex.

Pack size: 65ML

Ingredients

Elaeis Guineensis Kernel Oil, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, Stearyl Alcohol, Cyclomethicone, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, PEG-8 Distearate, Parfum, Behenyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate.

Net Contents

65