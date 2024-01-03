We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Sanex Dermo 48H Active Freshness Antiperspirant 65Ml
image 1 of Sanex Dermo 48H Active Freshness Antiperspirant 65Mlimage 2 of Sanex Dermo 48H Active Freshness Antiperspirant 65Mlimage 3 of Sanex Dermo 48H Active Freshness Antiperspirant 65Mlimage 4 of Sanex Dermo 48H Active Freshness Antiperspirant 65Mlimage 5 of Sanex Dermo 48H Active Freshness Antiperspirant 65Ml

Sanex Dermo 48H Active Freshness Antiperspirant 65Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£3.08/100ml

Sanex Dermo 48H Active Freshness A/Pspirnt 65ml Stay confident and fresh no matter what the day brings when you use Sanex Dermo Active Freshness Antiperspirant Stick Deodorant. This stick antiperspirant has been specially formulated to give you effective protection from sweat and odour for up to 48 hours, so you can carry on with your busy life with one less thing to think about. While this antiperspirant stick deodorant gives you great sweat and odour protection, it also cares for your underarm skin. The antiperspirant deodorant stick for men and women has been dermatologically tested and is also designed to restore your skin’s natural pH.Keep your underarm skin performing at its healthy best with Sanex.
Sanex Dermo Active Freshness Antiperspirant Stick Deodorant gives confidence with effective sweat & odour protection for up to 48 hours. The stick antiperspirant also restores your skin’s natural pH.
ALL DAY CONFIDENCE: Get all the confidence freshness can bring when you use Sanex Dermo Active Freshness Antiperspirant Stick Deodorant.UP TO 48-HOUR PROTECTION: Our antiperspirant deodorant stick has been specially formulated to give you effective protection from sweat and odour for up to an impressive 48 hours.CARES FOR SKIN: This antiperspirant stick deodorant has been dermatologically tested and restores your skin’s natural pH.Developed with DermatologistsCertified by the British Skin Foundation
Pack size: 65ML

Ingredients

Elaeis Guineensis Kernel Oil, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, Stearyl Alcohol, Cyclomethicone, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, PEG-8 Distearate, Parfum, Behenyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate.

Net Contents

65

View all Stick Deodorant

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here