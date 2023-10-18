We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Encore Finest Selection In Jelly Dog Pouches 5X100g

£6.00

£12.00/kg

A complementary pet food for adult dogs.
We believe that our pets deserve better, healthier food that tastes great. Encore is made with natural ingredients - so good you can see the difference!
Encore is a registered trademark of MPM Products Ltd
Made with Natural Ingredients
Pack size: 500G

Net Contents

5 x 100g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Guide<5kg: 1 pouch; 5 - 10kg: 2 pouches; 10 - 25kg: 3 pouchesFeed with complete wet or dry dog food for a balanced diet. Serve at room temperature. Fresh drinking water should be made available at all times.

2 x Chicken Breast with Garden Vegetables2 x Chicken Breast with Tuna Fillet & Vegetables1 x Chicken Breast with Duck

Ingredients

Chicken Breast* 50%, Tuna Fillet* 5%, Pumpkin* 3%, Carrot* 3%, Rice Flour*, Vegetable Gelling Agent, *Natural ingredients

Storage

For best before, batch number and factory number, see base of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein11%
Crude Fibre0.1%
Crude Fat1%
Crude Ash1%
Moisture86%

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

