Wibble Forest Fruits Vegan Jelly Crystals 57g

Wibble Forest Fruits Vegan Jelly Crystals 57g

5(2)
£1.10

£1.93/100g

Vegan

Forest Fruits Flavour Jelly Crystals with Natural Sweeteners and Fruit Sugar1% for the planet donor
20 Cals Per Serving PreparedJelly, All Grown UpNothing artificialLow in sugarJust add waterQuick setVegan Friendly
Pack size: 57G
Low in sugar

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Erythritol, Steviol Glycosides from Stevia), Fruit Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Citrate, Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Natural Forest Fruits Flavouring, Colour (Beetroot Red)

Number of uses

4 servings in each sachet

Net Contents

57g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Wobble that Wibble!1) Pour the contents into a jug or bowl2) Add a pint (568ml) of boiling water and stir until dissolved3) Wait for one hour to cool4) Pop in the fridge to fully set and devour within 48 hoursBest served chilled.

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

