BOL Roasted Red Pepper & Tomato Power Soup 600g

Red pepper, tomato & lentil soup with fire roasted red peppers Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle

Nothing compares to a good bowl of tomato soup. But not ones to settle, we’ve taken the best bits, and gone gourmet. With a beautiful base of rich, sweet tomato, we’ve mixed in some sharp, fire roasted red peppers, and a final bit of bite from hearty lentils and chickpeas.

We've been on a mission to help busy people eat well since 2015. From side hustling to social juggling, time is often not on your side. So that's where we come in. 100% plant-powered recipes, lovingly made to feed your best and make every day, less everyday. Eat to feel unstoppable. With our power soups, we've taken the classics and supercharged the nutrition. Our rainbow of game-changing recipes are bursting with boosting benefits, up to 3 of your 5-a-day and 27 grams of protein. Designed for lunching on the slow, or eating on the go. BOL. Bring on life. Paul, founder

Certified B Corporation - Bol is proudly a certified B corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit our website.

27g High Protein 3 of Your 5-a-Day 20g High Fibre 15 Plant-Powered Ingredients Dairy & Gluten Free Vegetarian society Approved - Vegans

Pack size: 600G

This BOL is high in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass & the maintenance of normal bones

Ingredients

Water, Red Lentils (11%), Red Peppers (10%), Chickpeas (6%), Fire Roasted Red Pepper Puree (6%) (Red Peppers (56%), Water, Vinegar, Sugar, Salt), Tomatoes (5%) (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Tomato Paste (4%), White Onion, Carrots, Garlic Puree, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Rosemary, Oregano, Black Pepper, Paprika Extract, Crushed Chillies

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soya, Nuts & Peanuts

Number of uses

2 Servings

