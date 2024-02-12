Cadbury Mini Egg Choc Cakes 6 pack

Chocolate flavoured sponge with a vanilla flavour topping, covered in milk chocolate and decorated with a milk chocolate egg in a crisp sugar shell. Win a dream family holiday +over 100 prizes available to be won UK & ROI 18+. Opens: 9am 21/12/23. Closes 8:59am 16/05/24. No purchase necessary. Max 3 entries per household per week. See back of pack for T&Cs. UK & ROI 18+. Opens: 9am 21/12/23. Closes 8:59am 16/05/24. Scan QR code on pack or visit www.winadreamfamilyholiday.co.uk & complete online form for chance to win. No purchase necessary. Internet, email and postal address required. Max. 3 entries per household per week. Winners drawn at random on 21/05/24. Prizes: 106 prizes available to be won including 1 x family holiday to Florida, Kenya or Zanzibar for 2 adults & 2 children (return economy flights from selected London airports), family days out, family cinema tickets, open air cinema tickets and forest segway experiences. Prizes to be taken before 21/05/25 and subject to excluded dates and other restrictions. See full T&Cs for details. Not guaranteed that all prizes will be won. Max. 1 x prize per household. Full T&Cs at www.winadreamfamilyholiday.co.uk. Promoter: Premier Foods Group Limited.

Please note: Colours of Cadbury Mini Eggs may vary from those illustrated Manufactured by Premier Foods Group Ltd, under licence from the Mondelēz International group. All trademarks and copyright owned by the Mondelēz International group

Suitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Vanilla Flavour Topping (23%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Water, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Flavourings (contain Milk), Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Lutein)], Mini Eggs (12%) [Sugar, Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Modified Maize and Tapioca Starches, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes)], Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (E471)

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts.

Net Contents

6 x Chock Cakes

Lower age limit

4 Years