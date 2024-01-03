Tesco Finest 48% Dark Milk Chocolate 100g

Milk chocolate.

With over 100 years of experience, our chocolatiers perfectly blend cocoa to create mouth watering, indulgent chocolate bars for a luxuriously smooth experience. They expertly source rich cocoa beans from Côte d'Ivoire in support of Rainforest Alliance certified farms and improving the livelihood of farmers through the Transparence Cacao programme. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org Single Origin 48% Notes of deep cocoa Rich milk chocolate expertly made by our chocolatiers with high quality, sustainably sourced cocoa

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass**†, Cocoa Butter**, Sugar. **Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org. †Cocoa Beans from the Transparence Cacao programme

Allergy Information

May contain cereals containing gluten, peanuts and nuts and peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 48% minimum, milk solids 28% minimum

Produce of

Produced in France using Cocoa beans from Côte d'Ivoire

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

100g e