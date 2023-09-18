We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jacob's Mini Cheddars Original 12 Pack 276g

Jacob's Mini Cheddars Original 12 Pack 276g

£3.00

£1.09/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack (23g) contains
Energy
491kJ
117kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.6g

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.5g

8%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

We make every last bite awesome, so we sprinkle and stir real cheese into our dough. Then it's baked (Never Fried!) until golden to guarantee cheesy, crunchy perfection, every time.
Hello, We're Mini Cheddars!Yes we might be on the mini side, but we go big big big on the cheese! That means melty, moreish deliciousness in every bite. Because there's always room for more cheese in your snack-life. Right!
Baked with Real CheeseNo artificial colours or flavoursThe oil palm products contained in this product have been certified to come from RSPO segregated sources and have been produced to stringent environmental and social criteria. www.rspo.org
Pack size: 276G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dried Cheese (10%) (Milk) [Dried Powdered Cheese (Milk), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Dried Whey (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per multipack: 12

Net Contents

276g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

