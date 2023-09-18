Jacob's Mini Cheddars Original 12 Pack 276g

Cheese Snack Biscuits www.123healthybalance.com United Biscuits (UK) Limited, a pladis company pladisglobal.com

We make every last bite awesome, so we sprinkle and stir real cheese into our dough. Then it's baked (Never Fried!) until golden to guarantee cheesy, crunchy perfection, every time.

Hello, We're Mini Cheddars! Yes we might be on the mini side, but we go big big big on the cheese! That means melty, moreish deliciousness in every bite. Because there's always room for more cheese in your snack-life. Right!

Baked with Real Cheese No artificial colours or flavours The oil palm products contained in this product have been certified to come from RSPO segregated sources and have been produced to stringent environmental and social criteria. www.rspo.org

Pack size: 276G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dried Cheese (10%) (Milk) [Dried Powdered Cheese (Milk), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Dried Whey (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

May also contain Egg, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per multipack: 12

Net Contents

276g ℮

Additives