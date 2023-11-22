Franco Manca Chocolate & Hazelnut Tiramisu 2x85g

Layered dessert made with hazelnut sauce soaked savoiardi biscuits, chocolate cream, hazelnut cream and cocoa dusting. Find out more at www. Francomanca.co.uk

Franco Manca Our founder Giuseppe Mascoli opened the first Franco Manca pizzeria in London's Brixton market in 2008. Giuseppe's neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas topped with carefully sourced ingredients from small-scale suppliers quickly saw queues forming around the market. We've grown a lot since then, but what's never changed is our commitment to quality, authenticity and simplicity. We've applied that exact philosophy to our Franco Manca 'post pizza' dessert selection which has been created for you, by our executive Chef Alfonso.

A twist on a classic italian dessert Chocolate and hazelnut mousse Savoiardi biscuits soaked in hazelnut liquor Delicious desserts Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Savoiardi Biscuits (8%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Salt), Glucose Syrup, Glucose, Sugar, Glucose Syrup Powder, Mascarpone (Milk), Cream (Milk), Sorbitol Powder, Hazelnut Paste (3%), Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fibre, Thickeners (Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Alcohol, Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Glycerol Mono Stearate, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- And Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Cocoa Mass, Egg White Powder, Cocoa Butter, Starch

Allergy Information

May also contain Soya and other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Net Contents

2 x 85g