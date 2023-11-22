We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Franco Manca Chocolate & Hazelnut Tiramisu 2x85g

Franco Manca Chocolate & Hazelnut Tiramisu 2x85g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.75

£2.21/100g

Vegetarian

Layered dessert made with hazelnut sauce soaked savoiardi biscuits, chocolate cream, hazelnut cream and cocoa dusting.Find out more at www. Francomanca.co.uk
Franco MancaOur founder Giuseppe Mascoli opened the first Franco Manca pizzeria in London's Brixton market in 2008. Giuseppe's neapolitan-style sourdough pizzas topped with carefully sourced ingredients from small-scale suppliers quickly saw queues forming around the market.We've grown a lot since then, but what's never changed is our commitment to quality, authenticity and simplicity. We've applied that exact philosophy to our Franco Manca 'post pizza' dessert selection which has been created for you, by our executive Chef Alfonso.
A twist on a classic italian dessertChocolate and hazelnut mousseSavoiardi biscuits soaked in hazelnut liquorDelicious dessertsSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Savoiardi Biscuits (8%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonate), Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Salt), Glucose Syrup, Glucose, Sugar, Glucose Syrup Powder, Mascarpone (Milk), Cream (Milk), Sorbitol Powder, Hazelnut Paste (3%), Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fibre, Thickeners (Agar, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Alcohol, Cocoa Powder, Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Glycerol Mono Stearate, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- And Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Dextrose, Cocoa Mass, Egg White Powder, Cocoa Butter, Starch

Allergy Information

May also contain Soya and other Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Net Contents

2 x 85g

View all Confectionery Desserts & Chocolate Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here