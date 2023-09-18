Tropicana Kids Tropical fruit Juice 4 x 150ml

Apple, Mandarin, Pineapple, Passionfruit & Mango Juice Enjoy tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Did you know? More fresh mangoes are eaten around the world every day than any other fruit

Why give your kids some juice when they can have THAT juice? Give them 1 of their 5 a day with NEW Tropicana Kids Tropical Juice. No added sugar*—just 100% pressed fruit juice, not from concentrate. Perfect for lunchboxes or a tasty on-the go drink, Tropicana Kids Juice can be enjoyed up to 12 hours out of the fridge! This tasty Tropical Fruit Juice comes as a 150ml portion in handy carton with a paper straw. Give your kids THAT juice they know and love. Plus, each 150ml serving contains 38% of the recommended daily Vitamin C. *Enjoy Tropicana as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Like all juices contains naturally occurring sugar.

Like this? Try our new smoothie range Tropicana Smoothie Strawberry & Banana Tropicana Smoothie Pineapple & Mango - 150ml perfect portion - Great for lunchboxes - Can be enjoyed up to 12 hours out of the fridge

FSC - FSC®, Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C104554, www.fsc.org Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2023

1 of 5 A Day No Added Sugar Perfect for lunch boxes or simply a tasty on-the-go drink Suitable for Vegans Can be enjoyed up to 12 hours out of the fridge! 100% pressed fruit juice, not from concentrate Source of Vitamin C

Pack size: 600ML

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Apple Juice, Mandarin Juice (12%), Pineapple Juice (9%), Passionfruit Juice (4%), Mango Puree (2%), Not from concentrate

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x 150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage