Jus-Rol Ready to Bake Croissant 6 pack 340g

Instructions: Preheat the oven at 200°C (180°C fan assisted ovens)/Gas mark 6. Line a baking tray with non-stick baking paper.

1. Peel off the label where indicated and release the dough by twisting the can (the can may burst slightly).

2. Unroll the dough and use a knife or pizza cutter to separate the triangles by cutting along the perforated line.

3. To form the croissants, loosely roll each triangle from the base to the tip on the opposite corner.

4. Place the croissants spaced out on a sheet of baking paper on the baking tray (with the tip under the croissant).

5. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes at 200°C until the croissants are golden brown. The baking time may vary depending on the oven used.

Serve fresh from the oven!