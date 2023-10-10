We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Jus-Rol Ready to Bake Croissant 6 pack 340g

Jus-Rol Ready to Bake Croissant 6 pack 340g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.75

£0.81/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each croissant (57g) uncooked contains:
Energy
847kJ
202kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
10.3g

-

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.4g

-

27%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.9g

-

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.79g

-

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1494 kJ / 357 kcal

Chilled uncooked dough for croissants.Why not check out www.jusrol.co.uk for some recipe ideas!
© General Mills.
Freshly baked in minutes!Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Margarine (Vegetable Fats and Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acid (Citric Acid)), Water, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Glucono-Delta-Lactone, Potassium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Ethyl Alcohol, Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Stabiliser (Magnesium Chloride), Colour (Carotenes), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

May contain Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Contains 6 portions

Net Contents

340g ℮

View all Baking & Cooking

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here