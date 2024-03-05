We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Firepit Cheese & Chilli Pork Sausages 640G

Tesco Firepit Cheese & Chilli Pork Sausages 640G

£3.50

£5.47/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 sausages
Energy
1476kJ
355kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
24.8g

high

35%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.2g

high

51%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.88g

high

31%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1011kJ / 243kcal

8 Pork sausages seasoned with pepper, mace and nutmeg mixed with cheese and chilli.
Pack size: 640G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (56%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (7%), Pork Rind, Cheese Powder (Milk), Salt, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Red Chilli, Jalapeño Chilli, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Flavourings (contain Milk), Crushed Chilli, Mace, Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Sage, Colour (Curcumin), Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Filled into beef collagen casings

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

640g e

