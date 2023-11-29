Heinz Salad Cream 70% Less Fat 415g

Salad Cream

After a century of being a must-have ingredient in lunchboxes and picnic hampers up and down the country, Heinz Salad Cream is still the 'Original Tangy Taste' that makes it one of Britain's best-loved sauces. Does your BBQ need beefing up? Does your iceberg get a frosty reception? Then, why not spruce up your celery, boost those burgers and add zest to your chicken breast with a delicious dollop of Heinz Salad Cream? Bring on the zing and dish up drumsticks they'll bang on about. Go on, get those barbecue tongs wagging. 70% Less Fat Than Heinz Salad Cream Original

Deliciously Zingy 70% Reduced Fat with Sugar and Sweetener No Artificial Colours or Flavours Suitable for Vegetarians Kosher

Pack size: 415G

Ingredients

Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolks (5%), Rapeseed Oil (4%), Mustard, Maltodextrin, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum and Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Acesulfame K), Colour (Riboflavin)

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Net Contents

415g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before use.

Additives