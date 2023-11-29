We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Heinz Salad Cream 70% Less Fat 415g
image 1 of Heinz Salad Cream 70% Less Fat 415gimage 2 of Heinz Salad Cream 70% Less Fat 415g

Heinz Salad Cream 70% Less Fat 415g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.40

£0.82/100g

Vegetarian

Salad Cream
After a century of being a must-have ingredient in lunchboxes and picnic hampers up and down the country, Heinz Salad Cream is still the 'Original Tangy Taste' that makes it one of Britain's best-loved sauces. Does your BBQ need beefing up? Does your iceberg get a frosty reception? Then, why not spruce up your celery, boost those burgers and add zest to your chicken breast with a delicious dollop of Heinz Salad Cream? Bring on the zing and dish up drumsticks they'll bang on about. Go on, get those barbecue tongs wagging.70% Less Fat Than Heinz Salad Cream Original
Deliciously Zingy70% Reduced Fat with Sugar and SweetenerNo Artificial Colours or FlavoursSuitable for VegetariansKosher
Pack size: 415G

Ingredients

Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolks (5%), Rapeseed Oil (4%), Mustard, Maltodextrin, Modified Cornflour, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum and Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Acesulfame K), Colour (Riboflavin)

Allergy Information

Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Net Contents

415g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before use.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursContains Sweeteners

View all Salad Cream

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here