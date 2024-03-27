Tesco Finest 6 Chicken Sausages 340g

6 Chicken sausages with onion, garlic and seasoning.

Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British chicken. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour. Selected cuts of succulent British chicken expertly blended with chicken stock for a rich flavour. SELECT CUTS OF CHICKEN

Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (82%), Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Chicken Fat, Pea Fibre, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chicken Stock [Chicken Extract, Water, Salt], Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Chicken Extract, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

340g e