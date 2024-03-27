We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 6 Chicken Sausages 340g

£3.25

£9.56/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

2 sausages
Energy
753kJ
180kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.0g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.37g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 768kJ / 183kcal

6 Chicken sausages with onion, garlic and seasoning.
Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British chicken. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.Selected cuts of succulent British chicken expertly blended with chicken stock for a rich flavour. SELECT CUTS OF CHICKEN
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (82%), Onion, Water, Rice Flour, Chicken Fat, Pea Fibre, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chicken Stock [Chicken Extract, Water, Salt], Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Chicken Extract, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Yeast Extract, Cornflour, Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Filled into plant-based casings.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

340g e

