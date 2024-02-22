We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Birthday Cake Ice Cream 900ml

£2.65

£0.29/100ml

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One scoop
Energy
338kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.1g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 650kJ / 154kcal

Sponge cake flavour ice cream and strawberry flavoured ice cream with strawberry sauce, topped with sugar balls.
CREAMY & COLOURFUL Strawberry and sponge cake flavour ice creams topped with sugar balls
Pack size: 900ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Strawberry Sauce (12%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Purée, Tapioca Starch, Colours (Anthocyanins, Curcumin), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin)], Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Coconut Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Oil, Sugar Balls [Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Safflower Concentrate, Glazing Agent (White Beeswax), Spirulina Concentrate, Concentrated Beetroot Juice], Palm Kernel Oil, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Beetroot Red).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Net Contents

900ml e

