Branston Piccalilli Small Chunk 360g

Cauliflower, Silverskin Onion and Gherkin Small Chunk Piccalilli in a Tangy Mustard Sauce For any other Branston delights visit us at www.bringoutthebranston.co.uk

The perfect tasty accompaniment to liven up your ham sandwich or ploughmans. Simply add some Branston Piccalilli to give your food our unique combination of delicious tang & crunch.

100 years of Bringing out the Branston! Crafted by our Branston master picklers, bringing you the unique tang and crunch you know and love but with a mustard kick and easy to spread vegetable chunks. Have you tried Branston Caramelised Onion Chutney for a tasty alternative?

Bring out the branston Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

Vegetables (38%) (Cauliflower, Silverskin Onion, Gherkin), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Moize Starch, Rice Flour, Mustard Flour, Spices (Ground Turmeric, Ground Ginger, Cayenne Pepper), Colour (Riboflavin), Cinnamon Extract

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Preparation and Usage