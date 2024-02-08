We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Branston Piccalilli Small Chunk 360g

Vegan

Cauliflower, Silverskin Onion and Gherkin Small Chunk Piccalilli in a Tangy Mustard SauceFor any other Branston delights visit us at www.bringoutthebranston.co.uk
The perfect tasty accompaniment to liven up your ham sandwich or ploughmans. Simply add some Branston Piccalilli to give your food our unique combination of delicious tang & crunch.
100 years of Bringing out the Branston! Crafted by our Branston master picklers, bringing you the unique tang and crunch you know and love but with a mustard kick and easy to spread vegetable chunks.Have you tried Branston Caramelised Onion Chutney for a tasty alternative?
Bring out the branstonSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

Vegetables (38%) (Cauliflower, Silverskin Onion, Gherkin), Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Modified Moize Starch, Rice Flour, Mustard Flour, Spices (Ground Turmeric, Ground Ginger, Cayenne Pepper), Colour (Riboflavin), Cinnamon Extract

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serving suggestion: Spoon out and enjoy in a delicious picalilli & brie cheese toastie!

