We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Pizza Express Pollo BBQ Pizza 500g

Pizza Express Pollo BBQ Pizza 500g

4.5(23)
Write a review

£4.00

£0.80/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy
2457kJ
583kcal
29%of the reference intake
Fat
15.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.7g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Salt
1.98g

high

33%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1068kJ

Stonebaked pizza topped with barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted cooked chicken, grilled peppers and red onion. Deep frozen.Did you know we've also been serving up live music for over 50 years?Because we are passionate about pizza and music together.
Add Some Pizzazz to Your MealtimeAt Pizza Express, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights.It's why only the highest quality and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair.Because at Pizza Express, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime,it means showtime.Ready meals, sides & even more pizzaCheck out our full cook at home range.Pizza Express Mozzarella Garlic BreadPizza Express Pasta Pollo Forza
Roasted chicken, grilled peppers, red onion, creamy mozzarella with BBQ sauceFrozen Meals with Pizzazz
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (12%) (Milk), Roasted Cooked Chicken (11%) (Chicken, Salt, Flavour, Stabiliser: Triphosphates; Gelling Agent: Carrageenan), Red Onion (6%), Grilled Yellow Pepper (3%), Grilled Red Pepper (3%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Honey, White Vinegar, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Salt, "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI" Flavoured Sauce [Concentrated Grape Must, "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI" (Wine Vinegar, Cooked Grape Must), Modified Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup], Modified Maize Starch, Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds Powder, Wine Vinegar, Salt, Spices), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Paprika, Natural Flavouring, Black Pepper, Enzymes (Wheat), Turmeric, Oregano, Parsley, Mustard Seeds Powder, Cloves

Allergy Information

May contain Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

500g ℮

View all Tesco Finest & Premium Pizza

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here