Pizza Express Pollo BBQ Pizza 500g

Stonebaked pizza topped with barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted cooked chicken, grilled peppers and red onion. Deep frozen. Did you know we've also been serving up live music for over 50 years? Because we are passionate about pizza and music together.

Add Some Pizzazz to Your Mealtime At Pizza Express, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the highest quality and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair. Because at Pizza Express, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime, it means showtime. Ready meals, sides & even more pizza Check out our full cook at home range. Pizza Express Mozzarella Garlic Bread Pizza Express Pasta Pollo Forza

Roasted chicken, grilled peppers, red onion, creamy mozzarella with BBQ sauce Frozen Meals with Pizzazz

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (12%) (Milk), Roasted Cooked Chicken (11%) (Chicken, Salt, Flavour, Stabiliser: Triphosphates; Gelling Agent: Carrageenan), Red Onion (6%), Grilled Yellow Pepper (3%), Grilled Red Pepper (3%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Honey, White Vinegar, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Salt, "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI" Flavoured Sauce [Concentrated Grape Must, "Balsamic Vinegar of Modena PGI" (Wine Vinegar, Cooked Grape Must), Modified Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup], Modified Maize Starch, Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds Powder, Wine Vinegar, Salt, Spices), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Paprika, Natural Flavouring, Black Pepper, Enzymes (Wheat), Turmeric, Oregano, Parsley, Mustard Seeds Powder, Cloves

Allergy Information

May contain Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Net Contents

500g ℮