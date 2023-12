Huggies Drynites Pyjama Pants Teen Girl 8-15 Years 23 Pack

HUGGIES DRYNITES PJ PANTS GIRL 8-15 YRS 23 PACK No1 Nighttime Brand** Clinically proven for a better night's sleep* **in 29 countries worldwide, Nielsen data, Dec 2022, for more details visit website *better than not wearing any absorbent pants and diapers. Based on a clinical study conducted in 2020-2023. For details visit the website. Please return me to my shop / store for recycling in countries where applicable.

Five layer zoned protection designed to keep girls dry all night Designed to look and feel like underwear for comfort & confidence; with quiet & breathable materials

DryNites® Pyjama pants are clinically proven for a better night’s sleep* to help your child go to bed worry free and wake up awesome! With 5 layers of unbeatable zoned protection from the world’s number 1 night-time underwear brand you can be sure of a dry night’s sleep. Designed to feel just like real underwear, DryNites® take the stress out of night-time accidents. With stretchy sides, a softer feel, and breathable quiet materials, DryNites® Pyjama pants are the perfect discreet and comfortable addition to your child’s bedtime routine. For less worry, more childhood try DryNites®! *better than not wearing any absorbent pants and diapers. Based on a clinical study conducted in 2020-2023. Designed to look and feel like underwear for comfort and confidence. With quiet and breathable materials. Featuring fun Disney© designs to make bedtime a breeze! For details visit the website. Visit www.drynites.co.uk

Production date and serial number are on the package. Expiry date is 3 years from the date of manufacture. ®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates. © KCWW.

Helps to Keep Children Dry and Worry Free Maximum 5 Layers Protection 2 Designs Discreet

Ingredients

Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Superabsorbent (Sodium Polyacrylate), Wood Fluff Pulp, Polyurethane, Synthetic Elastics, Adhesives, Colourants

Net Contents

23 x Pyjama Pants

Preparation and Usage