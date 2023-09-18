We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tropicana Kids Pressed Apple Juice 4 x 150ml

£3.60

£0.60/100ml

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 150ml serving:
Energy
293kJ
69kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
15g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 195 kJ / 46 kcal

Apple JuiceEnjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.Did You Know?Apples ripen up to 10 times faster in the bowl than in the fridge
Why give your kids some juice when they can have THAT juice?Give them 1 of their 5 a day with NEW Tropicana Kids Apple Juice. No added sugar*—just pressed fruit juice, not from concentrate.Perfect for lunchboxes or a tasty on-the go drink, Tropicana Kids Juice can be enjoyed up to 12 hours out of the fridge! This tasty pressed Apple Juice comes as a 150ml portion in handy carton with a paper straw. Give your kids THAT juice they know and love.Tropicana Kids Apple Juice, it’s THAT Juice.Plus, each 150ml serving contains 56% of the recommended daily Vitamin C.*Enjoy Tropicana as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Like all juices contains naturally occurring sugar.
Like this?Try our new smoothie rangeTropicana Kids Smoothie Strawberry & BananaTropicana Kids Smoothie Pineapple & Mango
FSC - FSC® Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C104554, www.fsc.orgTropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc. © 2023
1 of 5 a DayContains Vitamin CPerfect for lunch boxes or simply a tasty on-the-go drink150ml perfect portionPerfect for lunchboxesCan be enjoyed up to 12 hours out of the fridgeNot from ConcentrateSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 600ML
Contains Vitamin CNo Added Sugar

Ingredients

Apple Juice, Apple Puree, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x 150ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Paper straw rules:1. Hold at base2. Push in straight3. Enjoy every dropShake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.

