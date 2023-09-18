Tropicana Kids Pressed Apple Juice 4 x 150ml

Apple Juice Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Did You Know? Apples ripen up to 10 times faster in the bowl than in the fridge

Why give your kids some juice when they can have THAT juice? Give them 1 of their 5 a day with NEW Tropicana Kids Apple Juice. No added sugar*—just pressed fruit juice, not from concentrate. Perfect for lunchboxes or a tasty on-the go drink, Tropicana Kids Juice can be enjoyed up to 12 hours out of the fridge! This tasty pressed Apple Juice comes as a 150ml portion in handy carton with a paper straw. Give your kids THAT juice they know and love. Tropicana Kids Apple Juice, it’s THAT Juice. Plus, each 150ml serving contains 56% of the recommended daily Vitamin C. *Enjoy Tropicana as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. Like all juices contains naturally occurring sugar.

1 of 5 a Day Contains Vitamin C Perfect for lunch boxes or simply a tasty on-the-go drink 150ml perfect portion Perfect for lunchboxes Can be enjoyed up to 12 hours out of the fridge Not from Concentrate Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 600ML

Contains Vitamin C No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Apple Juice, Apple Puree, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Number of uses

1 serving = 150ml. This pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x 150ml ℮

