Heinz Curry Tomato Ketchup 570g

£3.90

£0.68/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Curry Ketchup
Our famous Heinz Ketchup blended with a spicy curry. Perfect with a burger and chips, or as glaze on any meat.
Since 1869, Heinz has been known for its commitment to quality and innovation. Our rich heritage of over a century has solidified our reputation as a brand that consistently delivers excellence. With a diverse range of exceptionally tasting products, each carefully crafted using the finest ingredients, Heinz continues to be a trusted name in kitchens worldwide. From our iconic Tomato Ketchup to an extensive selection of condiments and sauces, we are dedicated to delivering unmatched taste and satisfaction. Explore the enduring Heinz legacy and uncover why we have remained a cherished choice for generations.
No thickenersNo artificial colours, flavours or preservativesSuitable for vegansSuitable for vegetariansKosher
Pack size: 570G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (148g per 100g Curry Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spices, Natural Flavour (contain Celery)

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 38

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before use.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

