Heinz Curry Tomato Ketchup 570g

Curry Ketchup

Our famous Heinz Ketchup blended with a spicy curry. Perfect with a burger and chips, or as glaze on any meat.

No thickeners No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Suitable for vegans Suitable for vegetarians Kosher

Pack size: 570G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (148g per 100g Curry Ketchup), Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Spices, Natural Flavour (contain Celery)

Allergy Information

Contains: Celery

Number of uses

Servings per bottle - 38

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before use.

