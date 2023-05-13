Tesco Sweet & Sour Stir Fry Sauce 165g

Instructions: WOK 1 min 30 secs. Add the sauce to the wok, with your already cooked stir fry mix and stir fry.

Instructions: WOK 1 min 30 secs. Add the sauce to the wok, with your already cooked stir fry mix and stir fry.

Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Empty contents into a microwaveable bowl, cover loosely and place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.

Instructions: 800W 1 min / 900W 1 min Empty contents into a microwaveable bowl, cover loosely and place on a microwaveable plate. Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024