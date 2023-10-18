We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Zarbee's 3+ Years Children Immune Support 120Ml

£12.00

£100.00/litre

Zarbee's 3+ Years Children Immune Support 120Ml
Support your little one's immune system* with Zarbee’s® Children’s Immune Support, with scientifically tested‡, naturally sourced ingredients, such as honey, vitamin D, biotin, and marshmallow root extract. Each bottle of Zarbee’s® immune support for children blends almost 50% pure honey, Vitamin D which plays a vital role in supporting the function of the immune system*, and biotin that contributes to the maintenance of mucous membranes, including the lining of the throat and airways**. Zarbee’s® Children’s Immune Support is suitable for vegetarians and has no artificial colours or flavours. This immune support liquid for kids has a tasty berry flavour, which your little ones’ will love. The daily serving is 5ml and each 120ml bottle provides 24 servings. Support your child’s immune system* with Zarbee’s® Children’s Immune Support. It contains simple, curated ingredients inspired by nature & backed by science‡. For more nature-inspired products, discover the entire Zarbee’s range of wellness products to support the health & wellbeing of your whole hive.  ‡*Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system. ‡**Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal mucous membranes. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced diet. It is important to maintain a varied, healthy diet and lifestyle. For children 3+ years.
Pack size: 120ML

Ingredients

Honey (46%), Sucrose, Water, Marshmallow (Althaea officinalis L) Root Extract (6%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), D-Biotin, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D)

Net Contents

120ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

For children from 3 years of age. Take 5ml once daily using the provided measuring cup. Store out of reach of children. Store at room temperature. Do not use the product if the safety seal is broken. Shake the product before use. Close the cap tightly after each use. Clean and dry the measuring cup after use. Use within 3 months after opening.

