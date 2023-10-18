Zarbee's 3+ Years Children Immune Support 120Ml

Support your little one's immune system* with Zarbee’s® Children’s Immune Support, with scientifically tested‡, naturally sourced ingredients, such as honey, vitamin D, biotin, and marshmallow root extract. Each bottle of Zarbee’s® immune support for children blends almost 50% pure honey, Vitamin D which plays a vital role in supporting the function of the immune system*, and biotin that contributes to the maintenance of mucous membranes, including the lining of the throat and airways**. Zarbee’s® Children’s Immune Support is suitable for vegetarians and has no artificial colours or flavours. This immune support liquid for kids has a tasty berry flavour, which your little ones’ will love. The daily serving is 5ml and each 120ml bottle provides 24 servings. Support your child’s immune system* with Zarbee’s® Children’s Immune Support. It contains simple, curated ingredients inspired by nature & backed by science‡. For more nature-inspired products, discover the entire Zarbee’s range of wellness products to support the health & wellbeing of your whole hive. ‡*Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system. ‡**Biotin contributes to the maintenance of normal mucous membranes. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a balanced diet. It is important to maintain a varied, healthy diet and lifestyle. For children 3+ years.

Pack size: 120ML

Ingredients

Honey (46%), Sucrose, Water, Marshmallow (Althaea officinalis L) Root Extract (6%), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), D-Biotin, Cholecalciferol (Vitamin D)

Net Contents

120ml ℮

Preparation and Usage