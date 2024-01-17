Studio Bakery Bangin' Brownie 4 Slice

Brownie with Chocolate Chips

Studio Bakery was born from humble beginnings in a garden studio in the heart of the Lancashire countryside. We are a small family run business with a passion for baking and innovation. The team specialise in creating delicious sweet treats by hand. The business has strong environmental values and is very community conscious, providing a local orchard and wildflower meadow to help give a little sweetness back to nature.

Handcrafted with Love All-Butter Dark Belgian Chocolate Chip Brownie - It's Bangin' Suitable for Vegetarians

Ingredients

Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (24%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Butter (22%) (Milk, Salt), Free Range Egg, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin)

Allergy Information

May contain other Cereals containing Gluten, (Oat, Barley, Rye) and Sulphites. Allergens in Bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings