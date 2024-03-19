Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Non Dairy Ice Cream Tub 465ml

Non-dairy chocolate ice-cream with brownie pieces (14%).

Ben & Jerry’s Chocolate Fudge Brownie Non-Dairy ice cream tub features non-dairy chocolate ice cream packed with fabulously fudgy brownies throughout. Made with our new rich and smooth oat-based recipe, this flavour is 100% vegan certified and 110% TOATlly indulgent. It’s our best non-dairy recipe yet! Some might call it impossible, we just call it dessert. Churning up a dairy-free version of our classic fan-favourite Chocolate Fudge Brownie ice cream flavour was no small feat, but it sure was worth it! The Ben & Jerry’s Flavour Gurus concocted this oat-based recipe for a velvety smooth texture, and with fudgy brownie after fudgy brownie, it’s an experience that will have you coming back for just one more bite (okay, maybe two or three!). Chocolate cravings won’t stand a chance! Whether you top this frozen dessert with your favourite toppings or enjoy it all on its own, Chocolate Fudge Brownie Non-Dairy ice cream is an OAT-of-this-world vegan ice cream experience. Grab a spoon and dig in today for a decadent chocolate adventure! Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie Non-Dairy ice cream dessert is made with Fairtrade Certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla and comes in responsibly sourced packaging so you can feel extra good about every scoop.

Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Tub 465ml This vegan ice cream contains Chocolate Non-Dairy Ice Cream with Brownie Pieces Ben & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike This frozen dessert includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla Kosher, Halal & Vegan certified Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging in this ice cream tub

Pack size: 465ML

Ingredients

Water, sugar, oat syrup (water, OATS (3%)), glucose syrup, coconut fat, cocoa powder (3%), flours (WHEAT, malted BARLEY), fat-reduced cocoa powder (1.5%), fully refined soybean oil, fava bean protein, pea protein, corn starch, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), vanilla extract, salt, emulsifier (SOY lecithins), natural flavourings. > Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing. Total 47% excluding waterF. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Oats, Soya, Wheat

Produce of

Netherlands

Net Contents

465 ℮