We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Crispy Chicken Bites 300g

Tesco Crispy Chicken Bites 300g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£11.67/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1296kJ
310kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
14.9g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 919kJ / 220kcal

Chicken breast fillet pieces in a lightly spicy, seasoned breadcrumb coating.
100% WHOLE FILLET Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture.
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (67%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Dextrin, Cayenne Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Black Pepper, Dextrose, White Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Citric Acid, Yeast, Aniseed, Fennel, Black Pepper Extract, Turmeric Extract.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

View all Breaded Chicken

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here