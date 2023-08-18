We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schwartz Fish Pie 26g

Schwartz Fish Pie 26g

£0.95

£3.65/100g

Vegetarian

A creamy recipe mix with aromatic chives, onion and parsley for a classic family favourite full of flavour.Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz
Ready in 30 MinsNo Artificial ColoursNo Added Preservatives or MSGNo Hydrogenated FatFull of FlavourSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 26G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Onion Powder (9%), Flavourings (contains Barley, Milk, Wheat), Cream Powder (from Milk) (4%), Herbs (Chives (2%), Parsley (2%)), Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

26g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Just Add:- 300ml semi-skimmed milk- 400g mixed fish, cubed (salmon, smoked haddock, cod, prawns)- 600g mashed potato3 Easy Steps...1 Pre-heat oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas mark 6.2 Stir the seasoning with milk in a small saucepan, bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for 2 mins, until sauce has thickened.3 Place the mixed fish in an ovenproof dish, pour over the sauce and top with mashed potato. Cook in the oven for 25-30 mins, or until the fish is cooked through and the potato is golden brown.Try Something Different:Perfect with fine green beans and peas. For a delicious golden and crunchy topping, sprinkle grated Cheddar cheese and breadcrumbs over the mashed potatoes before baking.

Additives

Free From Added MSGFree From Artificial Colours

