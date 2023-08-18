Schwartz Fish Pie 26g

A creamy recipe mix with aromatic chives, onion and parsley for a classic family favourite full of flavour. Find more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk

Pack size: 26G

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Onion Powder (9%), Flavourings (contains Barley, Milk, Wheat), Cream Powder (from Milk) (4%), Herbs (Chives (2%), Parsley (2%)), Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Anti-Caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)

Contains: Barley, Milk, Wheat

4 Servings

26g ℮

Just Add: - 300ml semi-skimmed milk - 400g mixed fish, cubed (salmon, smoked haddock, cod, prawns) - 600g mashed potato 3 Easy Steps... 1 Pre-heat oven to 200°C, 400°F, Gas mark 6. 2 Stir the seasoning with milk in a small saucepan, bring to the boil gently, stirring continuously. Simmer for 2 mins, until sauce has thickened. 3 Place the mixed fish in an ovenproof dish, pour over the sauce and top with mashed potato. Cook in the oven for 25-30 mins, or until the fish is cooked through and the potato is golden brown. Try Something Different: Perfect with fine green beans and peas. For a delicious golden and crunchy topping, sprinkle grated Cheddar cheese and breadcrumbs over the mashed potatoes before baking.

