New
Tesco free from cream crackers 137g

3.5(2)
£1.45

£1.06/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cream cracker
Energy
130kJ
31kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

high

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1885kJ / 448kcal

Gluten free cream crackers made with oat, maize and rice flour.
Pack size: 137G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oat Flour, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Gluten Free Oat Flakes, Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Brown Rice Syrup, Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Net Contents

137g e

